Russellville City Schools receive donation for face masks

Pictured wearing the new masks are: Front Row L to R: RES students Cooper Allen, Bayleigh Warhurst, Elijah Bonds, and Ryder Bowling. Back Row L to R: Community Spirit Bank employees Magen McClemore and Emily Mays, Superintendent Heath Grimes, and Rep. Jamie Kiel. Courtesy: Russellville City Schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Russellville City Schools students will get new face masks thanks to a recent donation to the district.

Superintendent Heath Grimes received a $2,800 donation Friday to purchase black electric Tiger face masks for students.

The donation was the result of a collaboration between Community Spirit Bank and Rep. Jamie Kiel.

“This was an amazing gesture from these #CommunityPartners,” the district said in a Facebook post. “This is a great way for our students to stay safe while also showing off their Golden Tiger Pride! We appreciate their concern for our students during this unique time and their willingness to step in and meet this need!”