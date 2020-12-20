Russellville City Schools creates fundraiser for family of student killed after being hit by car

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – A 9-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries. The crash occurred in Russelville Friday night.

According to Franklin County Coroner, Charles Adcox, the crash is being investigated as an accident.

Russellville City Schools confirmed Yaritza Ramos Nolasco was a fourth grade student at Russellville Elementary.

The community is rallying behind the girl’s family in a show of support.

Superintendent Heath Grimes told News 19 that Nolasco was from Guatemala. In a Facebook post the system explained that the family recently moved to the United States.

“Yaritza and her family have only been part of Russellville City Schools for a year and a half after moving to the area from their home in Guatemala in search of better opportunities. He said she comes from a family with a limited educational background and has faced many challenges, but Yaritza had achieved so much in her time at RCS.”

Grimes says the girl’s father would like to send her body to Guatemala. The superintendent says a GoFundMe account created to assist the family with funeral expenses and costs associated with having her body transferred back to their former home in Guatemala where many of their family members still live.

“My heart is absolutely broken for this family,” Grimes said, “and I hope our community and others will rally around them during this devastating time.”

The GoFundMe account can be accessed through this link: