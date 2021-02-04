Rural road safety project approved, commissioner hopes will prevent further accidents

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved what’s being called a crucial grant from ALDOT to add safety barriers along a rural stretch of road near Brownsboro.

District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill says he’s focused on the stretch of Dug Hill Road for years.

“We’ve had so many residents contact our office,” Hill said. Volunteer fire departments, they’ve been in touch with us about accidents they’ve responded to there. So it’s a good project that will make a lot safer road.”

The plan is to section off the road from King Drake Road uphill to Raintree Road, known for dangerous drop-offs.

The plan is included in the 2021 Alabama High Risk Rural Roads Project. In 2019 drivers saw the intersection of Dug Hill Road and Highway 72 fixed by ALDOT crews.

For the current plan of the stretch of road about two-thirds of a mile, Hill said $325,000 of state grant will provide guardrails, drainage, and shoulders.

“To be able to receive grant money, that’s what’s going to allow us to be able to do it,” Hill said. “It’s really, really needed. We’ve been in office a little over four years and we’ve worked continuously to try to find a way to get this project done, and it’s a big project. It’s a very, very dangerous stretch of road.”

The Board of Commissioner’s approval of the project Wednesday was unanimous, which means the next task is to plan the road’s closure, with the overall process taking six months, Hill said.