Runners complete 5K at Redstone Arsenal for Sexual Assault Awareness month

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It’s recognized by both civilian and military communities to help bring awareness to the issue.



Wednesday morning, runners and walkers gathered at the Redstone Exchange to recognize the month with a 5K.

It’s all in an effort to ensure people know proper reporting procedures when sexual assault occurs. The Army holds a Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention Program or SHARP.

Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez attended the 5K Wednesday morning and said this is just one way leaders are working to increase awareness.

“I think any kind of education is important because it allows us to bring it to the forefront of everyone’s mind and think about what we’re doing,” said Jimenez. ” And if there are issues bring them up, there are things we need to talk about and educate our team members on, and by all means, this is another way of doing it.”



Although this is an annual month of recognition, it comes at a time when the military has been in the spotlight for such issues.



After slain US. Soldier Vanessa Guillen disappeared in April of 2020, service members, and veterans stepped forward on social media to share their experiences with sexual assault and harassment while serving.



Earlier this month AMC Commanding General, General Ed Daly, trained army personnel on how to actively discourage discrimination, hate, and harassment, what the Army is calling ‘extremist ideologies’.



This came after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s ‘military-wide extremism stand-down.’ Austin ordered commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a one-day stand down to have discussions with all of their men and women.



According to the latest data from the CDC, nearly 1 in 5 women have experienced rape in their lifetime, and nearly 1 in 38 men have experienced rape in their lifetime.



According to a 2019 Defense Department report on sexual assault in the military, there were more than 7,000 reports involving service members as victims or subjects of rape.