HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Everyone has a hobby, a passion, or a goal — and many work hard to achieve them–but some have to work harder than others. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down syndrome, but he did not let that stop him from running his race.

Being born with Down syndrome can mean that physical activities and sports due to lower muscle tone.

“When I was a child, I had so many physical limitations,” Chaplin said.. “I didn’t think that I would ever run.”

And run he did.

His passion for running came later in life, however. He took a class at Samford University — and the rest was history.

“The final exam was to complete a 5K and it took me over an hour to do and it was emotional because I never thought I’d be able to do it even the short distance,” Chaplin told News 19.

To this date, he has competed in 41 half-marathons across 41 states. His biggest goal is to compete in the World Major Six.

A few weeks ago, Daniel was in Huntsville running in the Rocket City Marathon. He took off early morning on Sunday December 11, and he was not alone.

His mother joined in the run with him around mile 11 and his dad finished the strides with him. His biggest goal was to cross that finish line.

He did and was greeted by applause, hugs and a medal draped around his neck.