BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A man from Birmingham has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud, including from the memorial fund set up to help the family of fallen Huntsville Police officer Billy Clardy III and fraud on customers of the U.S. Postal service.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Devonte Lemond Hammonds, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of access device fraud and one county of wire fraud.