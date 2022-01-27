HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – There will be rolling lane closures on University Drive and Governors Drive Thursday night while Huntsville Utilities work on street lights.

The closures will start at 8 p.m. and go until about 3 a.m. on University and Governors in both directions from Rideout Road to Memorial Parkway.

Huntsville Police will be on-site to help with traffic.

Huntsville Utilities ask drivers to plan alternate routes but if that is not possible be patient, use extreme caution and be prepared for possible delays.