Rolling lane closure on I-565 westbound Thursday night, officials recommend taking alternate route

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities will be working on the street lights along I-565 westbound from Moores Mill Road to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center beginning at 8 p.m. on June 3.

Though they do not expect traffic to back up, drivers are asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible to avoid inconvenience.

If an alternate route is not available, drivers are asked to be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Huntsville Utilities also encourages drivers to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present.

The work is expected to last until 3:00 a.m. on Friday.