HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The legendary country music group are returning home to the Tennessee Valley in December for a show at the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena.

The Fort Payne natives and CMA Pinnacle Award winners will be in town on December 1 as a part of the group’s 2023 tour “ROLL ON 2 NORTH AMERICA.”

The band will be joined by a special guest, singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood.

Greenwood, known for his patriotic song “God Bless the U.S.A.,”, returns to the VBC for the first time since his show in October 2021 which was the fifth-highest-grossing event in VBC history, according to a press release about the show.

Alabama’s return to the area will mark the first time since the band held June Jam on June 3.

June Jam made its return in Fort Payne, with Alabama hosting the event for the first time in 26 years. June Jam was brought back to continue helping those in need and aid disaster relief around the state of Alabama. The event also honored founding member Jeff Cook, who passed away last November.

Tickets go on sale on August 25 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at the VBC Box Office and online.