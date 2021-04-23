Rogersville woman arrested on several counts of theft and fraud

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rogersville woman on several counts of theft and fraud.

Olivia Muse Hollon, 40, was charged with four counts of Theft by Deception 1, two counts of Forgery 3, and one count of Identity Theft.

A Limestone County company reported the theft of almost $10,000 worth of furniture. According to LCSO officials, Hollon purchased the furniture with checks that belonged to her 93-year-old grandmother and that Hollon was not authorized to use.

Officials also said that a local real estate company reported that she used fraudulent documents to buy a home valued at about $500,000.

The stolen furniture was moved into the home. Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the home and returned the furniture to the store.

Hollon has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on bond.