ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rogersville Police Department (RPD) and other Lauderdale County agencies are in a standoff with a shooting suspect who authorities say fled Thursday.

According to RPD Chief Brian Hudson, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of County Road 70 and County Road 562 at about 5:07 p.m. A victim was hit by a bullet, but is okay, the chief said.

Chief Hudson said the suspect ran away from the scene and hid either in the woods or in a home.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies and the Florence-Lauderdale SWAT team are assisting as they try to take the suspect into custody in the area of County Road 70, north of Highway 72.

This is a developing story.