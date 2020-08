COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man died of his injuries after a crash with a tractor-trailer truck, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Authorities said Antonio D. Clark Jr., 20 of Rogersville, died of his injuries at Helen Keller Hospital.

Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday on Hwy 20, around 6 miles southeast of Tuscumbia.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.