Rodney Smith, Jr. embarking on ninth lawn mowing tour of all 50 states

This is one of News 19’s favorite people.

No grass grows under the feet of Rodney Smith, Jr., both figuratively – and literally.

He’s the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care, and has been featured on national news broadcasts, talk shows, and just recently partnered with Lays Potato Chips to feature his signature smile on bags of chips.

Friday, Smith began his ninth 50 State Mowing Tour.

This one is for veterans, as well as families of Gold Star recipients, prisoners of war, those missing in action, and those who are active-duty military or deployed.

The Journey begins in the morning! My 9th ,50 state mowing tour . This one is for veterans, Goldstar families, POW/MIA, and families of those who are in active duty & deployed ! See you in the AM! pic.twitter.com/zJZO6YnOHG — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) September 18, 2020