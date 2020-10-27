Rodney Smith Jr. denied green card, launches letter campaign in hopes to stay in America

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rodney Smith Jr. needs the public’s help to stay in the United States.

Smith, the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, announced on Facebook that his application for a green card was denied by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In the post, Smith asks the public to send letters to the USCIS in favor of the Raising Men Lawn Care foundation as well as himself.

Smith explains that he was born in Bermuda but has called the United States home for 15 years. He says he developed a passion for helping Americans during his time in the states.

Smith says, “I applied for the EB-1 visa, which is for foreign nationals who demonstrate extraordinary abilities in their field. The denial letter stated that I have ‘not provided documentary evidence that my work is an original contribution of major significance to the field’ (my field being social work). It also stated that the USCIS “does not find the beneficiary to be an individual of extraordinary ability.”

He says he doesn’t agree with the assessment from the USCIS.

He says his foundation, Raising Men Lawn Care Service, provides free lawn services to the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans.

Smith says, “Needless-to-say, I do not agree with its assessment of my foundation or me. I believe what the foundation does is unique. It helps people who cannot mow their lawns due to physical or financial limitations. To-date, the foundation has mowed 2,500-plus lawns. This does not include the 4,000 lawns mowed by kids who completed the Challenge. When the 1,300 kids who are currently taking on the Challenge complete it, they will have mowed 65,000 lawns at no charge for people in their communities.”

Smith launched a letter-writing campaign in hopes to support his case to stay in the states.

He is requesting that people who have been positively impacted by the Raising Men Lawn Care foundation or know about the foundation to write letters to the USCIS.

Writers are asked to send letters of support that states the exceptional services provided by the foundation.

Smith says the United States is where he wishes to spend his life.

You can mail your letters to P.O. Box 2182 Madison, Alabama 35758.