Rocket City Trash Pandas holding job fair for upcoming season

MADISON, Ala. — The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hiring.

The team is holding a job fair Feb. 27 for people to work home games at Toyota Field, in everything from food and beverage to production. The job fair takes place at 10 a.m. at Toyota Field.

Candidates have to be at least 16 years old to apply. They also will be able to interview for up to three positions, but could be offered a job in another department. Each interview will take about five minutes.

A completed job application is required. Applications can be downloaded and filled out in advance, or applications will be available on site the day of the job fair.

Masks will be required at the job fair, and CDC and Madison County COVID-19 safety mandates will be followed.