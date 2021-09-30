Rocket City Pride announces full slate of events for October

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — October is Pride Month in the Rocket City and one local nonprofit has a slate of events to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community.
According to a Facebook post, Rocket City Pride announced a dozen events across the area from drag and comedy to dating and dance parties.
Those Rocket City Pride events include:
- October 1: Queer Comedy Night at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 8 p.m.
- October 2: Rocket City Pride Festival at The Green Space from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- October 2: Belinda Carroll: Clown Car at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 8 p.m.
- October 7: Pride Happy Hour at Stella Elixir Lounge beginning at 5 p.m.
- October 11: Drag Bingo at STA: Speakeasy at 7 p.m.
- October 21: Halloween Dance Party at The Camp, Time: TBA
- October 23: Bi/Pan Dating Shenanigans at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 8 p.m.
- October 28: Drag Show with Madge at The Camp, Time: TBA
- October 29: Youth Trunk or Treat at Spirit of the Cross at 6 p.m.
- October 30: Halloween Youth Drag Show at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 7 p.m.
The University of Alabama at Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion also announced several events across campus for the upcoming month.
- October 4: Carnivale Kickoff with DISA
- October 11: Living Out Loud
- October 20: Pride Resource Fair
- October 22: Pride Prom
- October 25: Pride Parade
According to the organization’s website, Rocket City Pride’s mission is to “advance unity, visibility, and self-esteem among sexual and gender minorities and their allies and to promote a positive image in the Tennessee Valley Pride.”
For more information, visit Rocket City Pride on Facebook or rocketcitypride.com.