Rocket City Pride announces full slate of events for October

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — October is Pride Month in the Rocket City and one local nonprofit has a slate of events to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community.

According to a Facebook post, Rocket City Pride announced a dozen events across the area from drag and comedy to dating and dance parties.

Those Rocket City Pride events include:

October 1: Queer Comedy Night at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 8 p.m.

Queer Comedy Night at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 8 p.m. October 2: Rocket City Pride Festival at The Green Space from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rocket City Pride Festival at The Green Space from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. October 2: Belinda Carroll: Clown Car at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 8 p.m.

Belinda Carroll: Clown Car at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 8 p.m. October 7: Pride Happy Hour at Stella Elixir Lounge beginning at 5 p.m.

Pride Happy Hour at Stella Elixir Lounge beginning at 5 p.m. October 11: Drag Bingo at STA: Speakeasy at 7 p.m.

Drag Bingo at STA: Speakeasy at 7 p.m. October 21: Halloween Dance Party at The Camp, Time: TBA

Halloween Dance Party at The Camp, Time: TBA October 23: Bi/Pan Dating Shenanigans at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 8 p.m.

Bi/Pan Dating Shenanigans at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 8 p.m. October 28: Drag Show with Madge at The Camp, Time: TBA

Drag Show with Madge at The Camp, Time: TBA October 29: Youth Trunk or Treat at Spirit of the Cross at 6 p.m.

Youth Trunk or Treat at Spirit of the Cross at 6 p.m. October 30: Halloween Youth Drag Show at Shenanigans Comedy Theater at 7 p.m.

The University of Alabama at Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion also announced several events across campus for the upcoming month.

October 4: Carnivale Kickoff with DISA

Carnivale Kickoff with DISA October 11: Living Out Loud

Living Out Loud October 20: Pride Resource Fair

Pride Resource Fair October 22: Pride Prom

Pride Prom October 25: Pride Parade

According to the organization’s website, Rocket City Pride’s mission is to “advance unity, visibility, and self-esteem among sexual and gender minorities and their allies and to promote a positive image in the Tennessee Valley Pride.”

For more information, visit Rocket City Pride on Facebook or rocketcitypride.com.