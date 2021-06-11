Rocket City Playwrights Series now accepting submissions for 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 2021 Rocket City Playwrights Series is now accepting submissions.

Presented by Theatre Huntsville and Evil Cheez Productions, the contest provides a chance for up-and-coming playwrights to showcase their work in a hometown setting.

Five selected winners will be selected from the pool of submissions to have a ten-minute play performed at the Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment. Then, audience members will select the top three playwrights, who will earn a cash award!

Theatre Huntsville provided the following guidelines for submissions:

Playwright must be at least 14 years old and a resident of North Alabama

Submitted works must be no longer than 10 minutes in duration

Children’s theatre and musicals will not be accepted

Preference might be given to scripts with smaller casts, per CDC recommendations surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Submissions must be sent to playwriting@theatrehsv.org as a PDF with a script, title page, character list, and author biography by July 15, 2021. Participants should include their name and contact information in the email.

Winners will be announced on August 25 with performances on September 25.