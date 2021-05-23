Rocket City Fair wraps up first weekend in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The vision started a little over 10 years ago. After volunteering at a gift drive, retired school teacher Eula Battle and a friend wanted to give back to the community's greatest influencers - teachers!

Battle knew the heartache all too well - after all, she too was a teacher trying to keep her students inspired to learn with little funding from the state. With teachers reaching into their own pockets to purchase supplies or sending out lists to parents, getting supplies was tough and she wanted to do something.