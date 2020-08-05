Rocket Chef 2020 fundraiser moves online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual Rocket Chef fundraiser is moving online for two weeks this year.

While there won’t be the excitement of mystery ingredients and the energy of 20-minute meals cooked live by the area’s best chefs, organizers said the heart of Rocket Chef will still be on display.

One of the things that makes Rocket Chef unique is that it is a fundraiser for two unrelated non-profits, The Food Bank of North Alabama and Merrimack Hall.

Since its start in 2014, Rocket Chef has raised more than $200,000 for the Food Bank and Merrimack Hall.

“Rocket Chef has helped the Food Bank start new programs, such as our mobile pantries for low-income seniors and our mobile pantries for Title I students,” said Food Bank of North Alabama Executive Director Shirley Schofield.

“Rocket Chef has helped grow programs for our special needs community,” said Merrimack Hall Outreach Director Jen DiCarlo. “Merrimack has been able to purchase more equipment, provide scholarships for participants with financial strains and expand the variety of classes offered weekly.”

Find more information about the event on their Facebook page.

The fundraiser will begin on Wednesday, August 5, and run until Friday, August 21. To donate click here:

You can also donated by texting “rocketchef” to (256) 559-3299.