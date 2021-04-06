Rock your best cosplay at the 6th annual Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s time to break out your best cosplay. The Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo will return for its 6th year the weekend of April 9-11.

This three-day show will be in the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Jason David Frank, Emily Swallow, Guy Gilchrist, Kim Rhodes, James “Murr” Murray, Jim Cummings, Darby Allin, Caitlin Glass, Jason Marsden, and so many more.

This expo is described by organizers as Alabama’s largest celebration of all things ‘Geek” and will be filled with more than 100 vendors and artists from all over. The expo will also include Cosplay Contests, Gaming Rooms, Discussion Panels, and a Charity Auction.

Expo Hours –

Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Expo organizers say they will take safety precautions for the event and masks are required.

Expo Tickets –

All children 12 and under are free

Single Day Friday Ticket: $25

Single Day Saturday Ticket: $35

Single Day Sunday Ticket: $30

Weekend Adult Pass: $60

VIP Package: Sold Out

You can purchase tickets for the event here: https://www.hsvexpo.com/shop/. You can also purchase tickets at Haven Comics in Madison.

For more information, click here. Follow the Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.