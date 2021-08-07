Rock the South announces The Marshall Tucker Band, final lineup for Aug. 13-14 festival

CULLMAN, Ala. — The final lineup for the “biggest party in the south” has finally been released.

The Marshall Tucker Band has also officially joined the lineup for the August 13 and 14 festival in Cullman. They replace Lynyrd Skynyrd, who dropped out of co-headlining the show due to a case of COVID-19 amongst the band members.

“The Rock the South team was able to pivot and within hours to quickly add another Southern rock legendary band, known for its one of a kind soulful music,” said Nathan Baugh, one of Rock the South co-runners. “The Marshall Tucker Band’s influence can be felt far and wide through many respected contemporaries; they are a huge addition to this year’s lineup.”

This year’s lineup will include:

Friday, August 13

2:10 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman

2:55 p.m.: Josh Kiser

3:40 p.m.: Drew Parker

4:25 p.m.: Laine Hardy

5:15 p.m.: Morgan Wade

6:20 p.m.: Nelly

7:35 p.m.: Flatland Cavalry

8:40 p.m.: Ashley McBryde

9:30 p.m.: DeeJay Silver

10:05 p.m.: Luke Combs

Saturday, August 14

2 p.m.: Meghan Patrick

2:30 p.m.: Murphy Elmore

3 p.m.: Alex Hall

4 p.m.: Trey Lewis

5:15 p.m.: Ingrid Andress

6:40 p.m.: Jordan Davis

8:25 p.m.: DeeJay Silver

9:40 p.m.: The Marshall Tucker Band

10:15 p.m.: Miranda Lambert

According to rockthesouth.com, the event will be following guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Attendees are encouraged to take their own precautions when it comes to COVID-19.

To purchase tickets to this year’s Rock the South, click here.