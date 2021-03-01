Rock slide blocks portion of Highway 117 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a rock slide near the Flat Rock community has closed Highway 117.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the rock slide is at the top of the mountain near Flat Rock. He said state crews have been notified and are in route to assess the situation. Those crews will work to get the road opened as quickly as possible.

Harnen said the rocks that hit the road Monday morning are somewhat small, not as large as a car. But he said crews on the scene continued hearing rocks crackling, so they weren’t sure how stable the area was.