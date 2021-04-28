Robin Rents opening fifth location in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Robin Rents announced the opening of its fifth equipment rental location in the Tennessee Valley.

The new location is at the corner of Lucas Ferry Road and Highway 72 in Athens, according to the release.

Robin Rents equipment categories include brush and weed mowers, pumps and generators, Dingos®, loaders, post hole diggers, auger drivers, plus hundreds of other items.

Robin Rents in Athens will be open Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 7:00 a.m. to Noon.

You can call Robin Rents at (256) 434-7643. For more information on Robin Rents, visit their website at https://robinrents.com.

