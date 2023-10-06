DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Portions of Highway 20 and Highway 31 will be closed on Saturday to keep traffic at bay as a historic home makes its way to its new, permanent location.

According to Decatur Police Department, Highway 31 from Garrett Road to Church Street, and Highway 20 from I-65 to Ingalls Harbor will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The historic home of Judge James Horton, famous for stopping the death penalty in the Scottsboro boys’ trial, is being moved from Limestone County to Decatur.

The house is expected to arrive at its new location on the corner of Grove Street and Church Street by 3 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during this time.