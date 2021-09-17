Roads closed Saturday morning for motorcycle ride commemorating Trail of Tears

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Up to 10,000 motorcycles are expected to pass through Huntsville Saturday, September 18 for the annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride. There will be road closures that morning to ensure a safe procession through the city.

Huntsville Police will shut down Highway 72 East at Shields Road and Moores Mill Road to all westbound traffic at 9 a.m.

Officials said as riders head west on I-565 to Moores Mill Road they will be shutting down entrance ramps to the interstate until the convoy has passed then they will reopen the ramps.

The closures are expected to last until 10 a.m. and officials urge drivers to use alternate routes and use extra caution when driving Saturday morning.

The Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is now in its 28th year and will travel on U.S. Highway 72 West to I-565 West from Bridgeport to Redstone Harley-Davidson for a lunch break then onto Mooresville Road through Athens and Florence. The ride will end in Waterloo.