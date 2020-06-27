Road work begins on County Road 17 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County road crews have started working on County Road 17.

It has been plagued with problems since March of 2019 after heavy storms caused it to collapse and slide.

Workers were not onsite Friday because of storms that moved through the area, but Workers they are beginning to remove the overburden and cut down trees to make way for the contractors to get to work.

Jackson County commission chairman Tim Guffey told WHNT News 19 they were able to use federal money to officially begin the project.

“Once we get down so deep, contractor will come in and drive pile ons and do what should have been done 40, 50 years ago. There’s actually about 50 inches of asphalt where it’s been continuously just paved over and paved over,” said Guffey.

He said he hopes the project will be done by the end of the summer, but that may change because of the weather.