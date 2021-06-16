Road repairs to New Hope Cedar Point Road happening on Thursday

NEW HOPE, Ala. — Road crews will be replacing a cross drain on New Hope Cedar Point Road on Thursday, June 17.

Lane closures are expected to occur at various times throughout the morning from US Highway 72 near the 3000 block of New Hope Cedar Point Road.

The work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and completed by 11:00 a.m., according to a press release.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route, and use extreme caution while workers are in the area.