Road closures across North Alabama

Multiple roads are being closed across North Alabama due to flooding.

In Franklin County, County Road 144 near Harris Creek had water over the road and was impassable. County Road 244 near Pilgrim’s Pride also had water over the road and was impassable.

In the city of Russellville, the following roads were closed:

Washington Avenue at Town Branch

Dillard Hollow Road

Highway 48 at Payne Creek

Marion Street

Harrison Avenue

In Limestone County, Cowford Road at the entrance of Brownsferry Road was closed. Several roads in the county had standing water, and the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency urged drivers to be careful and not ignore barricades.

In Dekalb County, the following county roads were closed:

County Road 70

County Road 174

Wright Road/County Road 678

Jackson County EMA is reporting water over the roadway on Davis Ferry Road and County Road 337 near Section and County Road 45 between Fackler and Stevenson. The EMA is also reporting water was covering the road on Lakeshore Drive in Langston, and approximately 6 inches of standing water was covering County Road 45 between Fackler and Stevenson. The EMA also reported 3 to 6 inches of water was covering the road at the AL Highway 35 and AL Highway 40 intersection.

In Colbert County, 6th Street was barricaded at North American Lighting in Muscle Shoals.

In Lauderdale County, Florence Police have closed multiple roads:

Mars Hill Road and Knights Bridge Road to Rushton Street

The northbound off-ramp from O’Neal Bridge to AL 20

Coffee Road under Mitchell Boulevard

McFarland Park (No vessels of any type are permitted to launch and no pedestrians allowed)

Wildwood Park

All Cypress Creek Kayak launch locations

WHNT News 19 is working to update the list as roads are closed. If you know of any roads in your area closed, please email news.department@whnt.com.

