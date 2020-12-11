Riverton Intermediate School moves to remote learning

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Riverton Intermediate School will transition to remote learning, according to Madison County School Superintendent Mr. Allen Perkins.

The school system says the decision was made for the safety of students and staff. The school will

transition to 100% remote learning effective Monday, December 14, 2020.

Chromebooks and Mifis will be issued to students who need them.

The school will continue in remote learning until December 21, 2020, which is the final day of class instruction this year.

The instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP.

The school will continue to provide student meals each day from 10:15 AM – 11:30 AM.