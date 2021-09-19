River Clay Fine Arts Festival returns in October, welcomes over 50 artists

DECATUR, Ala. — The River Clay Fine Arts Festival is set to return to Decatur next month with over 50 artists welcomed for the two-day celebration.

The annual festival will return on October 16 and 17 on the grounds of Decatur City Hall.

The festival, which started in 2015, not only welcomes local and national artists from over 10 states, but also up-and-coming artists from local schools.

In a news release, organizers stated, “Festivalgoers will enjoy seeing the display of artwork representing students from public and private schools from across Decatur, Hartselle, and Morgan County.”

This year’s artwork will include original works of art, including ceramics, drawings, glass, jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, paintings, photography, sculptures, and wood. Food trucks, beer, and wine will also be available.

The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 16 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 17. Admission is $5 for a weekend pass and free to children 12 and under.

For more information on the festival, including a list of participating artists. visit www.riverclay.org.