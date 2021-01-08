Rising COVID numbers causing patients to postpone elective surgeries

HUNTSVILLE Ala.- As numbers of COVID-19 continue to rise in Morgan County, more and more patients are having to postpone elective surgeries or cancel them indefinitely.

Although the word “elective” can be misleading, holding off on some elective surgeries can lead to an emergency procedure. Tracy Doughty with Huntsville Hospital says that communication with your doctor is key.

Doughty added that the patient’s needs and well being are their number one priority, “we will always do the things that are limb or life threatening, that has never stopped since day one.”

Doughty says that doctors are still performing emergency surgeries, but if the patient can wait, putting off a procedure or elective surgery can help the staff deal with the rise in numbers of COVID-19 patients, “we just try to divert some of the resources to taking care of the COVID patients, they’re really nurse and resource intense patients. So, we need extra help take care of those patients and do it in a safe manner.”

Unfortunately, the numbers of COVID-19 patients and COVID related illnesses are not dwindling, “as of today we have 202 downtown, that’s Huntsville Hospital and Huntsville Hospital Women and Children’s, 48 patients in the ICU and 34 on the vent. In Madison we have 55 COVID positive patients, 5 in the ICU and 4 on vent,” Doughty said.

Anything can change in a day. A persons surgery could be considered elective today and become emergent tomorrow, that’s why Doughty says it is important to communicate with your doctor, “the surgeon has more of an idea on whether or not the case is an urgent emergicase or elective.”