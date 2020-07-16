Rising COVID-19 case rates mean increasing pressure on Alabama hospitals, staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris both said Wednesday they are concerned that the sharp rise in case numbers during the month of July was putting major strain on the state’s hospitals.

Huntsville Hospital said Thursday that it has 209 COVID-19 patients across the system, with 46 ICU patients and 22 on ventilators.

As of Wednesday, only 12 percent of the state’s ICU beds were available, officials said.

Harris said Wednesday Alabama is moving in the wrong direction.

“More worrisome to us is the situation of our hospitals,” Harris said. “As of this morning, hospitals reported a new high in the number of inpatients — 1,477 inpatients were reported as of this morning plus another 541 persons under investigation. So more than 2,000 people across the state are confirmed or suspected of this infection who are occupying hospital beds.”

Some hospitals are full.

“About 30 hospitals in the state now that have either very limited or no ICU capacity at all,” Harris said.

Dr. Rachael Lee with UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases said larger hospitals can make adjustments on patient loads, navigating between COVID-19 and non-covid cases. But smaller hospitals are under special strain.

“So there are hospitals that are 20-bed hospitals, and if you are completely full of COVID-19, you don’t have the ability to make more beds,” Lee said.

Crestwood CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said it’s more than bed space that hospitals are worried about.

“The biggest concern, I think at the moment, is staff for hospitals,” Hudson said. “We can find find enough beds, we can manage to cobble together supplies, but it doesn’t take just hard work to have enough staff to take care of the patient load that we have.”

The rise in cases forces the question, who will be there to take care of you?

“Around the world and certainly in this country, and in our community, health care workers are being exposed,” Hudson said. “And when they are either themselves positive, or when they have to stay home and care for a family member that’s positive, or they’ve been exposed to a family or community member who’s positive, they have to stay out of work.”

State officials are hoping Thursday’s statewide masking ordinance will slow down the case rate and keep Alabama’s hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.