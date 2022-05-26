DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District in Rio Grande Valley said they are investigating a credible threat of violence.

The school is just over a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the site of a mass shooting that killed 19 students and 2 adults on Tuesday.

According to the Donna ISD district, in light of the shooting in Uvalde and in an abundance of caution, classes will be canceled district-wide.

Officials are asking staff to work from home and say the security and safety of their students and staff are first priority.

The district says classes will resume on Tuesday morning, May 31.