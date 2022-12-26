ALABAMA (WHNT) – With the end of the year approaching, many people are thinking about their New Year’s resolutions. Common changes people pledge to make are spending less money, reading more books or just spending more time with family. Another common resolution is to spend more time outdoors.

Luckily for residents of North Alabama, there are several state parks to choose from! Below you can find a list of the state parks in North Alabama that are hosting activities to help ring in the New Year.

Desoto State Park

First Day Hike 2023- Hike to the CCC Quarry

January 1, 2023 – 9:30 am until January 1, 2023 – 12:00 pm

First Day Hike-Hike to Little Falls

January 1, 2023 – 1:00 pm until January 1, 2023 – 3:00 pm

Joe Wheeler State Park

Joe Wheeler State Park Annual New Year’s Eve Party

December 31, 2022 – 6:00 pm until January 1, 2023 – 12:30 am

JWSP: First Day Hike

January 1, 2023 – 10:00 am until January 1, 2023 – 11:30 am

Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Field Trip

January 7, 2023 – 10:00 am until January 7, 2023 – 1:00 pm

Lake Guntersville State Park

New Year’s Eve Celebration

December 31, 2022 – 4:00 pm until January 1, 2023 – 12:00 am

First Day Hike!

January 1, 2023 – 1:00 pm until January 1, 2023 – 3:00 pm

Monte Sano State Park

First Day Hike

January 1, 2023 – 2:00 pm until January 1, 2023 – 4:00 pm

No matter what your New Year’s Resolutions may be, everyone can benefit from stepping outdoors and getting fresh air.

For more information on Alabama State Parks, click here.