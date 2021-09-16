Ridgecrest Elementary student found with unloaded firearm at school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A student at Ridgecrest Elementary School is facing disciplinary action after bringing an unloaded firearm to school.

According to a news release from Huntsville City Schools (HCS), the incident was addressed immediately and appropriate action will be taken according to the school system’s Behavioral Learning Guide.

“Bringing weapons to school is not acceptable, and HCS asks families for their support in speaking with their student about the importance of making good decisions in order to promote an environment conducive for teaching and learning,” a statement read from HCS.

HCS advised students to report all suspicious or unusual activity to a teacher or school administrator.