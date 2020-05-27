Riders gearing up for Mayor Battle’s bike ride through downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Helmets are required for the Mayor’s annual bike ride!

Join Mayor Battle and Healthy Huntsville on Saturday, May 30, for a free, family-friendly four-mile bike ride around Downtown Huntsville. The ride kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on Church Street in Big Spring Park by the YMCA.

Attendees can arrive at 9:00 a.m. to check-in and register for the ride with new 6-foot spacing protocols. Healthy Huntsville will also be providing hand-sanitizer and face masks at the registration table.

As always, free parking is available at the Church Street entrance of the VBC parking garage.

“Each May, we focus on the many benefits of bike riding and the importance of doing so safely,” said Mayor Battle. “We’ve seen more people on bikes since the Stay at Home health order went into place this spring, and that’s been a plus for the community. Biking is great exercise, it’s good for the environment, and it’s easy to social distance.”

For more information follow Healthy Huntsville on Facebook or go to HuntsvilleAL.gov./HealthyHuntsville.

The annual Mayor’s Bike Ride coincides with Bike Safety Month.