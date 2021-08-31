Ride-along with ‘The Rock’? Morgan County Sheriff’s Office extends invite for Lieutenant’s look-alike

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has a Lieutenant that resembles, well…THE Rock. Now they’ve invited him to ride along.

Lieutenant Eric Fields has heard it before, his uncanny resemblance to the retired wrestling star.

It wasn’t until recently, though, that he started to gain national recognition for his looks. In a Tiktok video, an Alabama girl shared a picture of Lt. Fields in full uniform, an exact replica of Dwayne Johnson himself.

In full viral fashion, both the video and picture spread like wildfire.

So much so, The Rock shared the shock.

On Tuesday, he tweeted:

Oh s**t! Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em

The full tweet thread can be viewed here.

He obviously thinks Lt. Fields is his clone, too. The celebrity thanked his “twin” for his service, even saying they should hang out to drink Johnson’s small-batch tequila and swap stories.

Fields tweeted back, posing with a bottle of Johnson’s brand, toasting and thanking him.

Lt. Field’s wife couldn’t be left out of all the fun, so she took it upon herself to make an action figure for him, using, of course, The Rock’s action figure as a base model.

“LT FIELDS” ACTION FIGURE 😎

My wife made me a action figure from The Rock’s WWE figure 🤦🏽‍♂️

she is getting a kick out of this 🤣😂🤣

(Thought I would share incase Hasbro was looking 😆) pic.twitter.com/7lTRvYvA9w — Eric Fields (@EricFieldsLEO) August 29, 2021

In an interview with al.com, Lt. Fields said his resemblance has been a “running joke” for quite a while. Long enough, that some people will encourage him to say, “Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?”

The whole ordeal is crazy, but the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is taking it one step farther, and inviting the Rock for a ride-along.

Of course, Morgan County residents are ecstatic about the thought of Dwayne Johnson visiting the area, but there’s also a good cause behind the invitation.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Dillard, who is one year shy of retirement, is currently battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. The illness is terminal, with no known cure.

The law enforcement family hopes the attention could help raise awareness and funds for Sgt. Dillard’s family and medical bills.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.