Rickwood Caverns announces underground Christmas experience

(WHNT) — Rickwood Caverns is ringing in the upcoming holiday season with a special underground experience.

Rickwood Caverns will present “Wonderland Under Warrior,” a unique display that celebrates the sights and sounds of Christmas with the natural beauty of the cavern.

Wonderland Under Warrior features over 100,000 twinkling lights along a self-guided tour path that features dancing lights, glacier ice caverns, and elf villages, as well as the cave’s natural parts like stalactite and stalagmites.

The walk underground is around a half mile inside, and another half mile back out.

The hours for Wonderland Under Warrior are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 20-24, November 26-28, December 1-5, December 8-12, December 15-23, December 26-30, and January 1-2, 2022.

Santa Claus will also visit the caverns to greet visitors and pose for photos on these dates:

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 26-28, December 4-5, December 11-12, and December 18-23

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 1-3, December 8-10, and December 15-17

General admission to Wonderland Under Warrior is $12 per person for those ages 5 and up. Rickwood Caverns is located at 370 Rickwood Park Road in Warrior, Ala.