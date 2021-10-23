Rickwood Caverns announces underground Christmas experience

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WHNT) — Rickwood Caverns is ringing in the upcoming holiday season with a special underground experience.

Rickwood Caverns will present “Wonderland Under Warrior,” a unique display that celebrates the sights and sounds of Christmas with the natural beauty of the cavern.

Wonderland Under Warrior features over 100,000 twinkling lights along a self-guided tour path that features dancing lights, glacier ice caverns, and elf villages, as well as the cave’s natural parts like stalactite and stalagmites.

The walk underground is around a half mile inside, and another half mile back out.

The hours for Wonderland Under Warrior are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 20-24, November 26-28, December 1-5, December 8-12, December 15-23, December 26-30, and January 1-2, 2022.

Santa Claus will also visit the caverns to greet visitors and pose for photos on these dates:

  • 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 26-28, December 4-5, December 11-12, and December 18-23
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 1-3, December 8-10, and December 15-17

General admission to Wonderland Under Warrior is $12 per person for those ages 5 and up. Rickwood Caverns is located at 370 Rickwood Park Road in Warrior, Ala.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories