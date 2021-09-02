Ricardo Bass preliminary hearing set for later this month in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The first hearing for double murder suspect Ricardo Bass has been set to happen later this month.

A preliminary hearing for Bass will be held on September 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse.

Bass had been on the run from authorities for nearly two weeks as a possible suspect in two robbery-homicides, one in Madison County and one in Morgan County.

U.S. Marshals, the Decatur Police Department, the Huntsville Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in capturing Bass following a short chase on August 31.

Bass is currently in the custody of Morgan County authorities.