Ribbon cut on Mark Russell Recreation Center in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — City officials cut the ribbon Monday morning on a new $6 million recreation facility and campground on Taylor Road.

The Mark Russell Recreation Center at 429 Taylor Road aims to serve the growing Cove area of Huntsville. The 10-acre center has two gymnasiums, weight and fitness areas, a community activity room, two multipurpose fields and a jogging trail.

The facility also has a $1 million playground that features a treehouse with cave, waterfall, rock climbing, swings, slides and shaded areas. City officials said there will be more playground amenities in phase two.

The center is named after former Huntsville City Council member Mark Russell, who was on the council from 2002-2018. Officials said the center bears his name because he was dedicated to supporting parks and recreation during his time on the council.

“It’s actually a little bit embarrassing when you drive by and your name’s on the building, but I am excited about the building and the fields and being able to provide opportunities for kids,” Russell said at Monday’s ribbon cutting.

The playground was funded by the city, Madison County Commission, the Grow Cove community organization through the help of local and corporate sponsors.