Rhonda Carlson, charged with 18 counts of capital murder, expected in court Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rhonda Carlson, charged with 18 counts of capital murder, will be at the Madison County courthouse Thursday afternoon for a status call.

Carlson recently testified in the capital murder trial of her former husband, Christopher Henderson, who the jury found guilty on 15 counts of capital murder in the killings of five people at a New Market home in 2015.

Henderson’s pregnant wife was among those killed.

Rhonda Carlson reached a deal with the prosecution in Henderson’s trial to testify against him in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

Security video played in court in June during Henderson’s trial shows what appears to be Carlson trying to enter a door neat the home’s garage, then getting in a vehicle and driving away.

She then returns to the home with a gas can.

Carlson says she did not take part in the act of killing – just planning, handling, and buying materials.

Rhonda Carlson is expected at the Madison County courthouse at 1:30 Thursday afternoon.