Reward offered for interstate shooting that left driver paralyzed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that the Governor’s Office has approved a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for an Interstate shooting.

On Oct. 9, 2020, around 10:40 p.m., a family of four was traveling along Interstate 20/59 near the 96 mile marker. The father was driving a dark grey or black 2007 GMC Yuko, and the mother and two young children, including a 10-month-old, were sleeping. The family was driving from Georgia to Texas to visit family, Tuscaloosa authorities report.

As they drove through Tuscaloosa County, a vehicle pulled alongside and fired multiple rounds into the family’s vehicle. The father was struck in his back and was immediately paralyzed from the torso down, officials say. Other rounds narrowly missed the children and mother. Being paralyzed, the father did not have the use of his legs or feet and could not use the brakes. However, the father was able to maintain control of the vehicle, shift it into neutral and control the vehicle until it stopped.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the family had no interactions with any vehicles or other person that would have provoked this encounter.

Since the shooting, the father is in a long term rehab facility and it is unknown if he will ever regain use of his legs. The victims were unsure of a description of the suspect vehicle during this chaotic event.

The Violent Crimes Unit responded along with Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office that night and have been investigating the crime ever since.

After requesting a reward from the Governor’s Office, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was informed Tuesday, Dec. 22, that they were approved for a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s). This reward shall include only private citizens and shall not include members or employees of any government law enforcement agency or their relatives.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit hopes the reward encourages anyone with information to come forward. You can reach the Tuscaloosa VCU at 205-464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.