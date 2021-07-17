Return of mud volleyball tournament was a ‘clean’ success for County for a Cure

ATHENS, Ala. — All had a reason to play volleyball or pay tribute on Saturday at Swan Creek Park.

“Not probably one person can say that their life has not been touched by cancer in one way or another,” Limestone County Commission Director of Community Relations Michelle Williams said.

It doesn’t hurt that eagerness for this year’s County for a Cure Relay for Life team’s mud volleyball tournament was two years in the making, after the pandemic canceled last year’s fun in the mud.

“We’re just glad to have all our players here and having a good time, and seeing smiles and hugging each other,” Williamson said.

“And before the day’s out, there will be people completely covered in mud, and it’s all for a great cause.”

Williamson said around $50,000 in proceeds is expected to have been raised once all counting is complete. each dollar going to the American Cancer Society.

If you would like to donate you can do so on their website here.