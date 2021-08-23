Retired Blount County sergeant dies due to COVID-19

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A law enforcement veteran from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office passed away Saturday due to complications caused by COVID-19.

The Associated Press reports that Buddy Hutchinson passed away over the weekend due to the virus, and remained an active part of the sheriff’s office after retirement. He also headed the department’s reserve program.

A statement from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office says Hutchinson will be buried on Friday, August 27 at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

Sheriff Moon said his office will be closed on Friday, August 27 to accommodate funeral arrangements.

“We lost a friend today,” said Rep. David Standridge, whose district covers most of Blount County and a northern portion of Jefferson County. “The family would like to thank everyone for all your prayers.”

According to Rep. Standridge, Hutchinson also served with the Oneonta and Snead police departments.