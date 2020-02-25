Retailer hiring at five Alabama locations, including Arab

ARAB, Ala. – A new store is coming to Arab and they’re hiring.

Gordmans, an apparel and home decor retailer, wants to fill positions in Arab, Birmingham, Gardendale, Talladega, and Alexander City.

Gordmans is described as an off-price retailer offering popular name brand apparel, home décor, and other merchandise.

Al.com reports that Gordmans is part of the Stage Community of Stores. They say Stage is converting it’s Goody’s stores to Gordmans.

They are hiring for full-time, part-time, and temporary positions.

Applicants can apply online at gordmans.com/careers.

The job fair is on Tuesday, March 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are also welcome at the locations listed below.

Alexander City: 981 Market Place in Marketplace of Alexander City.

Arab: 175 North Brindlee Mountain Parkway.

Birmingham: 2012 Veteran Memorial Drive.

Gardendale: 1022 Main Street in Village Green Shopping Square.

Talladega: 210 Haynes Street, Suite A.

All locations are Goody’s, soon to be Gordmans, according to Al.com.