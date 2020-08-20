Restone Arsenal library to provide curbside service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calling all Book Worms!

The Redstone Arsenal Family and MWR Library will be providing curbside service starting on August 25th.

According to the library, customers must have an account with the library to use the curbside service.

You can request one by visiting their web page: https://redstone.armymwr.com/programs/library and clicking on “Email Us”, or email the library directly at usarmy.redstone.imcom-fmwrc.mbx.library@mail.mil

Curbside Service Details –

Hours of Operation: Tuesday- Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. & Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

You will receive an email notification when your item is ready for pick-up.

Please call upon your arrival and a staff member will deliver your items to the pick-up table located outside.

Both MWR Library staff and customers are required to wear a mask during pick-up

Please continue to use outside drop box to return items.

Returns will be disinfected upon return.