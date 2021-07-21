Restaurants continue to struggle to find workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Restaurants across North Alabama, and the nation, are continuing to struggle to find workers. Job openings spiked to a record 9.2 million in May in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The situation is no different at Mellow Mushroom in Huntsville’s Providence neighborhood. Help wanted signs are posted in front windows as you enter the restaurant. The restaurant says the demand they’re seeing now has skyrocketed since Covid-19 restrictions were eased across the state.



While some restaurants have had to close their doors on certain days to deal with staffing shortages, Mellow Mushroom managers in Providence are working overtime to avoid a similar scenario.



“Managers here don’t wear a single hat, we wear all the hats. We’ll be in the kitchen, we’ll sometimes be serving tables, we’re behind the bar, we’re washing dishes, we do everything here. We’re all very capable and more than willing to help our staff make it through the shift, especially the more difficult ones,” said Mellow Mushroom Providence manager Elijah Feltner.

Job applications for Mellow Mushroom can be found here.



Restaurants are also currently contending with an additional decrease in employees caused by summer student workers heading back to school.