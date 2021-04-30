Global comfort food establishment scores 100

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Environmental food inspections are happening randomly at any time to establishments across 12 north Alabama counties.

Here in Huntsville, we’ve seen lows in the 60s and many, many perfect 100 scores.

There have been hundreds of restaurant inspection scores released across north Alabama’s 12-county north corridor of the ADPH environmental inspection area since they ceased to happen in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scores in that time period range from the 60s to the perfect 100s.

McAnthony Brisco co-owns HoneyB33s Global comfort food with his wife Tiffany where they operate off of Lee Highway in northeast Huntsville.

They scored a perfect 100.

“Gourmet comfort food,” said McAnthony Brisco. “Normally when you think about comfort food you think about southern food, red beans, and rice, your Macaroni and cheese, your fried chicken, those type of things. Around the world, they have other food items they consider comfort food as well. For example, in Hawaii, they have this little dish called Spam musubi.”

Think variety global comfort food.

“We have a European theme,” McAnthony said. “We have an American theme. We have a Pacific Island theme. We have a Latin American theme. So, when you choose our restaurant, you don’t feel silo’d into picking one specific item. There’s literally something for everyone.”

With all the food items HoneyB33 creates with their hearts and soul, they say the real story though to this place is the people.

The business owning couple are both U.S. military veterans.

The idea behind offering food items to customers curb-side, for parking lot pick up and, or home delivery was realized before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“This is her passion and you feel it in every bite,” he said. “You can taste it in our meticulous preparation. And you feel it. When you open up a box and you see the plate, there’s a wow factor that comes in and when you taste our food, quality. You can really taste the preparation that goes into it.”