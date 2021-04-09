Farm to table restaurant scores 100, 94 on random food inspections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An urban style farm-to-table restaurant in Huntsville earned a perfect score during a random inspection of one of its catering operations.

The urban farm-inspired restaurant, Huntsville’s Urban Cookhouse, has food flying out of its kitchen and customers coming back for more.

“All the dressings are house-made. We cook the meat in the Big Green Egg. All the spices and everything we use for marination are house-made. It’s a really fresh concept and it’s healthy food items that we have on the menu,” said Rutul Zaveri, who co-owns Huntsville’s Urban Cookhouse with his wife Gira.

Their three, top selling items look, sound, and taste top selling.

The buffalo chicken wrap is everything it sounds like, cheesy, creamy, and all-around delicious.

The lime-marinated steak and rice is hearty, balanced, and satisfying.

One of the locations where Huntsville’s Urban Cookhouse offers vending and catering services recently scored 100.

Their brick and mortar location scored 94.

Zaveri says having the name of the business he manages attached to a perfect score, feels great.

“Definitely, we feel very proud,” he said. “It’s always a proud moment. That makes guests comfortable. To score 100, I wish we could go higher than that, but definitely, it’s a proud moment for everyone.”

Urban Cookhouse is an Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina chain with locations in Birmingham, Montgomery, Nashville, and Columbia, South Carolina, among other locations.