2 restaurants score low during random food inspections

NORTH ALABAMA – Food inspectors say the vast majority of restaurants are operating in the 90s when it comes to food inspection scores across north Alabama.

The Golden Phoenix buffet in Athens scored a 76 during a random food inspection last week.

The restaurant will be inspected again in the coming days to see if issues are resolved.

Among the issues found at 516 Highway 72 West in Athens were:

Medicines stored above a prep table and toxic or poisonous materials “separation,” by a prep table

Damaged fryer baskets

A date missing from certain food items and “preventing contamination from hands”

WHNT contacted the buffet and a manager said the owner couldn’t comment at the moment.

Waffle House number 2295 in Meridianville recently scored a 75.

North Alabama’s 12 county environmental supervisor says there was:

An unlabeled bleach bottle and cut lettuce and tomatoes not at the correct temperature

An employee without gloves and ‘long finger nails’



